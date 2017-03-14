Big price tag for new Sony OLED 4K TVs

Sony has announced the pricing of its XBR-A1E Bravia OLED 4K HDR TVs.

The Bravia OLED TVs will be available in the US from April 2017.

The units are powered by Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme and feature the world’s first acoustic surface sound system.

They also bring a “significantly enriched visual experience” with excellent black levels, rich colour, dynamic contrast, blurless images, and a wide viewing angle.

The 65-inch XBR-65A1E will cost $6,500.

The 55-inch XBR-55A1E will cost $5,000.

Now read: Epic hardware from CES 2017