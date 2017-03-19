South African Nimuno Loops LEGO tape raises $1 million

Three South Africans have developed an adhesive tape which allows you to attach LEGO blocks to almost any surface.

The product is called Nimuno Loops and recently launched on IndieGoGo – where it quickly raised over $1,000,000.

The flexible, LEGO-compatible tape can stick to most surfaces and can be bent, cut, and shaped.

The adhesive tape is the creation of three South Africans who work at the Chrome Cherry Design Studio in Cape Town.

The creators spoke to the Sunday Times about the success of the product, stating that pledges were lagging in the beginning.

“Then, after bloggers picked it up, it started to snowball and went wild,” said designer Anine Kirsten.

“When we hit a million dollars, I cracked open a beer and started dancing in the kitchen.”

Toys R Us in North America has expressed interest in Nimuno Loops, seeking to stock the product in stores and acquire sole rights for 60 days.

Users are able to back Nimuno Loops on IndieGoGo and the product is expected to start shipping in July 2017.