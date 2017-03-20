Samsung’s 2017 QLED TVs get UHD certification

Samsung’s 2017 QLED TV line-up has been certified by the UHD Alliance as Ultra High-Definition Premium.

The certification encompasses Samsung’s 2017 QLED TV portfolio, including the Q9, Q8, and Q7 models.

The UHD Premium logo identifies products and services that meet performance levels for 4K resolution, high-dynamic range (HDR), and wide colour spectrum.

First announced at CES 2017, the Samsung TVs use a new metal Quantum Dot material, which Samsung said makes it possible for the displays to “express a significantly-improved range of colour”.

Samsung’s new range of Quantum Dot televisions launched in the US in February.