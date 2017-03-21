Cheaper and faster 9.7-inch Apple iPad launched

Apple has updated its 9.7-inch iPad, which features a brighter Retina display, a faster processor, and a lower price.

The latest 9.7-inch iPad features a Retina display with over 3.1 million pixels, enclosed in an aluminium unibody.

It is powered by the Apple A9 chip with 64‑bit desktop-class architecture, which replaces the A8X processor used in its predecessor.

Despite the higher performance and brighter screen, Apple said the battery life of the device will be the same as the iPad Air 2.

The new iPad comes in silver, gold, and space gray, and starts at $329 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and $459 for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The new iPad is available to order in the US from 24 March, and starts delivering to customers and arriving next week in Apple Stores.

New iPad 9.7-inch