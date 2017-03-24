Amazing tech deals from Game and Dion Wired

A public holiday on a Tuesday is great, but this week’s day off makes life almost perfect.
You don’t have to work on the Tuesday (Well, I did. I had to do stock take on paper clips as punishment for incorrectly calling the Bundesgerichtshof a “court” instead of a “supreme court”.).
Then you go to work on Wednesday and it feels like a Monday, but it is in fact only two days away from the weekend.
This shorter work week is made that much better by it being payday this coming weekend.
I have been told this is when people receive money for services rendered and then spend it having fun with friends and on new televisions. It sounds nice.
PS: The Dion Wired Blue Carpet Sale ends on 25 March.
Telefunken 55-inch FHD TV from Game – R4,999
JVC 55-inch FHD TV from Game – R5,999
Canon 1300D Camera Bundle from Game – R4,799
Seagate Drive Bundle from Game – R899
Xbox One Bundle from Game – R3,999
LG 55-inch UHD TV from Dion Wired – R10,990
Samsung 48-inch FHD TV Bundle from Dion Wired – R8,990
Harman/Kardon Bluetooth Speaker from Dion Wired – R3,990
Samsung Gear S3 Classic from Dion Wired – R5,490
Dell Core i5 Notebook from Dion Wired – R7,990
HP Core i3 Notebook from Dion Wired – R5,990
Asus Core i7 Notebook from Dion Wired – R9,990
Seagate 1TB Drive from Dion Wired – R890
Samsung Galaxy Tab A from Dion Wired – R5,490
Harman/Kardon Bluetooth Speaker from Dion Wired – R2,990
JBL Pulse 2 from Dion Wired – R2,990
Plantronics Wireless Headphones from Dion Wired – R3,990
Samsung Soundbar from Dion Wired – R2,690
LG 4.1 Soundbar from Dion Wired – R4,990
Canon 700D Bundle from Dion Wired – R9,990
Apple 13.3-inch Macbook Pro from Makro – R15,999
Sinotec 65-inch Full HD TV from Makro – R11,999
Telefunken 49-inch UHD TV from Loot – R4,999
PlayStation 4 Slim from Loot – R4,699
Lenovo Miix 310 from Loot – R3,699
Lenovo PB1-750 from Loot – R1,999
Sansui 55-inch FHD TV from HiFi Corp – R4,999
Sansui 7-inch Tablet from HiFi Corp – R799
Xiaomi Mi4 from Incredible Connection – R2,599
Xiaomi Mi5 from Incredible Connection – R5,699
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.