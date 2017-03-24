Amazing tech deals from Game and Dion Wired

24 March 2017

A public holiday on a Tuesday is great, but this week’s day off makes life almost perfect.

You don’t have to work on the Tuesday (Well, I did. I had to do stock take on paper clips as punishment for incorrectly calling the Bundesgerichtshof a “court” instead of a “supreme court”.).

Then you go to work on Wednesday and it feels like a Monday, but it is in fact only two days away from the weekend.

This shorter work week is made that much better by it being payday this coming weekend.

I have been told this is when people receive money for services rendered and then spend it having fun with friends and on new televisions. It sounds nice.

PS: The Dion Wired Blue Carpet Sale ends on 25 March.

Telefunken 55-inch FHD TV from Game – R4,999

Telefunken

JVC 55-inch FHD TV from Game – R5,999

JVC

Canon 1300D Camera Bundle from Game – R4,799

Canon

Seagate Drive Bundle from Game – R899

Seagate

Xbox One Bundle from Game – R3,999

Xbox

LG 55-inch UHD TV from Dion Wired – R10,990

LG

Samsung 48-inch FHD TV Bundle from Dion Wired – R8,990

Samsung TV

Harman/Kardon Bluetooth Speaker from Dion Wired – R3,990

Harman

Samsung Gear S3 Classic from Dion Wired – R5,490

Samsung-Gear-S3

Dell Core i5 Notebook from Dion Wired – R7,990

Dell

HP Core i3 Notebook from Dion Wired – R5,990

HP

Asus Core i7 Notebook from Dion Wired – R9,990

Asus

Seagate 1TB Drive from Dion Wired – R890

Seagate

Samsung Galaxy Tab A from Dion Wired – R5,490

Samsung-Galaxy-Tab

Harman/Kardon Bluetooth Speaker from Dion Wired – R2,990

Harman

JBL Pulse 2 from Dion Wired – R2,990

JBL

Plantronics Wireless Headphones from Dion Wired – R3,990

Plantronics

Samsung Soundbar from Dion Wired – R2,690

Samsung-Soundbar

LG 4.1 Soundbar from Dion Wired – R4,990

LG

Canon 700D Bundle from Dion Wired – R9,990

Canon

Apple 13.3-inch Macbook Pro from Makro – R15,999

Macbook

Sinotec 65-inch Full HD TV from Makro – R11,999

Sinotec

Telefunken 49-inch UHD TV from Loot – R4,999

Telefunken 4K

PlayStation 4 Slim from Loot – R4,699

PS4

Lenovo Miix 310 from Loot – R3,699

Lenovo

Lenovo PB1-750 from Loot – R1,999

Lenovo

Sansui 55-inch FHD TV from HiFi Corp – R4,999

Sansui

Sansui 7-inch Tablet from HiFi Corp – R799

Sansui Tablet

Xiaomi Mi4 from Incredible Connection – R2,599

Mi

Xiaomi Mi5 from Incredible Connection – R5,699

Mi5

