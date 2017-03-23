New Michael Kors smartwatches unveiled

Michael Kors has announced a host of new products designed to grow the brand’s Access line of smartwatches and activity trackers.

Two new smartwatches – The Sofie for women and The Grayson for men – form part of the new product line-up.

The smartwatches feature AMOLED touchscreen displays, are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 system-on-chip, and work with Android and iOS devices.

The Sofie features a thin, lightweight case with a pave bezel and round display. It will be offered in eight plating-and-bracelet combinations.

The Grayson has a round dial with a rotating crown for quick scrolling. It will be offered in gold-tone, stainless steel, and blue and black ion-plate.

The Sofie

The Grayson

