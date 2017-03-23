Emirates introduces laptop handling service – put it in a box and get it back later

Emirates is introducing a new service for customers with laptops and tablets travelling to the US.

“Emirates customers travelling to the US via Dubai will be able to utilise their laptops and tablet devices on the first part of their journeys, and also during transit in Dubai,” said the airline.

“They must then declare and hand over their laptops, tablets, and other banned electronic devices to security staff at the gate just before boarding their US-bound flight.”

The devices will then be “packed into boxes” and loaded into the aircraft hold. Once in the US, the devices will be returned to their owners.

“Passengers on US-bound flights starting their journeys in Dubai are encouraged to pack their electronic devices into their check-in luggage in the first instance, to avoid delays,” it said.

The move by Emirates comes after the US banned certain electronic devices from hand luggage on inbound flights from a list of countries in the Middle East and Africa.

