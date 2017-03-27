Takealot giving away R3,000 in vouchers on MyBroadband

Takealot and MyBroadband’s gift voucher giveaway continues, with R13,000 in vouchers already won.

Takealot’s giveaway will see R48,000 in vouchers handed out over six months.

To stand a chance to win, browse the Takealot website, choose a product you would like to put a voucher towards, and post it in the competition thread on the MyBroadband forum.

The rules and entry requirements are explained in the first post.

Entrants stand a chance to win a R2,000 or R1,000 Takealot voucher. The latest competition closes on 31 March 2017.

Future giveaways in partnership with Takealot will be posted twice a month on the MyBroadband forums.

