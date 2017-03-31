Fake Full HD TVs – South African retailers respond

A recent investigation by MyBroadband and ISACA member Abu-Huraira Oman Abdalla revealed that a “Full HD” 32-inch Telefunken TV sold at Game stores only featured an HD Ready panel.

Shortly after the article was published, Game’s parent company Massmart stepped in and announced a planned recall of the TV in question.

“The result is that we have determined that the supplier incorrectly labelled the product as Full HD, when in fact it should have been labelled HD Ready,” said Massmart.

It is challenging to determine where the blame for this debacle lies, and who is behind the false Full HD claims.

When MyBroadband asked Telefunken for comment, it referred questions to its licensee and distribution partner in South Africa, Nu-World.

Game also appeared to have initially taken the lead from Nu-World regarding the Full HD claims.

MyBroadband spoke to several of South Africa’s major retailers about the false Full HD issue – as detailed below.

Takealot – We rely on our supplier to provide us with correct specifications

Takealot said it relies on its supplier to provide it with correct, clear, and accurate technical specifications for each item.

“In the case of HD TVs, we include the details of such panels according to the manufacturer’s specification,” said Takealot.

“If we believe the provided information to be incorrect in any way, we will always update our product description.”

Hirsch’s – We follow our supplier guideline

Hirsch’s CEO Allan Hirsch told MyBroadband that the company normally follows its supplier guideline.

“If our supplier tells us it is a Full HD panel, we need to accept it. Unfortunately, we do not have any way of testing it,” he said.

Hirsch said they do not believe in misleading the public or the team in their organisation.

“If we were given the information that it is HD Ready and we choose to advertise it as Full HD, then we are at fault.”

Makro – It is unacceptable for anyone to misguide a customer

Makro said it is unacceptable for anyone to misguide a customer with incorrect information about a product.

“We list products with a multitude of documents, from ICASA, NRCS, the actual test report on the product (that NRCS and ICASA uses to certify the device) and a factory QMS certificate,” said Makro.

“This gives us the detail on what the product should be, however, the vendor then has to ship that product with that spec to us.”

If this does not happen, it will not know about the issue until it is picked up, said Makro.

“When we advertise FHD or HD Ready on a TV, the expectation we then have of our vendor is that the product is exactly what they have portrayed it as.”

Loot – We would never knowingly falsely promote a TV as FHD

Loot CEO Gary Hadfield told MyBroadband they will never knowingly promote a TV as FHD if the panel is not 1,920 x 1,080.

“As we don’t unseal units prior to shipping, we are reliant on our suppliers providing us with accurate specifications for the TVs,” said Hadfield.

Although Loot has not listed the Telefunken TV which was falsely promoted as Full HD, the company has removed all 32-inch and smaller Telefunken and JVC FHD TVs from its store front.

This is until the supplier can give it confirmation that the TVs’ specifications match what is advertised on the box.

Massmart (includes Game) – Some TVs have been incorrectly labelled as Full HD

Massmart told MyBroadband it has investigated the issue of false Full HD claims and found that certain TVs have been incorrectly labelled as Full HD.

“We have therefore quarantined the product and have instructed the supplier to alert affected Game customers and to initiate a product recall,” said Massmart.

HiFi Corp – No comment

HiFi Corp was contacted for comment early in the week, but the company did not respond to questions.