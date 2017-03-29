Samsung unveils new 4K 360-degree camera

Samsung has unveiled the Gear 360, a 4K-capable 360-degree camera.

The camera offers 4K video recording at 24fps and features two 8.4-megapixel CMOS sensors with fisheye lenses.

The Gear 360 camera can be used to create a variety of content, including 4K images and 360-degree video.

The camera also features an IP58 Ingress Protection rating and a 1,160mAh battery, in addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Gear 360 users can access various viewing modes, editing tools, photo effects, and filters to create customised content or convert 360 videos into standard formats.

The device also sports a USB 2.0 Type-C port and is compatible with a number of smartphones – from the iPhone SE to the Galaxy S8.