Navy SEALs testing brain-zapping tech

Naval Special Warfare units, including SEAL teams, are testing neurostimulation technology to improve the performance of operators, reported Military.com.

The Naval Special Warfare command did not reveal how many soldiers are participating in the tests, but said the group is small and there have been positive outcomes so far.

Military.com reported that the company making the brain-stimulating device is Halo Neuroscience.

Halo said its technology – which looks like a set of headphones – offers neuro-priming.

The headset was developed for elite athletes, and uses transcranial electrical stimulation to cause the brain to enter a state of hyper-elasticity.

This lets users train more efficiently and develop explosive power for sports which require vertical leaps or sudden starts, said Halo.

