How to test if your TV is Full HD

Recent investigations by MyBroadband found that several TVs marketed as Full HD used panels with significantly lower resolutions.

For a display to be classified as Full HD, it must have a native resolution of 1,920 x 1,080.

Many TVs sold as Full HD and tested by MyBroadband had a native resolution of 1,366 x 768.

If your TV is one of the TVs listed in the investigation, or you are curious about the true resolution of your panel, follow the steps below to check if your TV is Full HD.

Installation

Testing the EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) is the most accurate method, short of conducting a physical pixel count.

EDID is provided by the display and describes its specifications. It can be accessed by a PC connected to the display.

In order to test the resolution of your TV, you will need to connect a Windows laptop or PC to the display and run the test.

Nirsoft’s DumpEDID tool is a good way to read EDID information from displays.

Follow these steps to install the DumpEDID tool.

Download the DumpEDID tool. Extract the contents of the ZIP archive to a new folder called “dumpedid”. Remember the directory where the extracted “dumpedid” folder is saved.

Connecting your computer to your TV can typically be done with an HDMI or VGA cable, pictured below.

Run the DumpEDID tool

After connecting your computer to the TV, follow these steps to find your TV’s native resolution.

Open the Start menu, type “cmd”, and press Enter. This will open Command Prompt.

Navigate to the directory where you saved the DumpEDID application using the “cd” command.

For example, if you have have saved the DumpEDID tool in your Downloads folder, you would type the following:

cd C:\Users\YourName\Downloads\dumpedid

Then press enter. Make sure to replace “YourName” with the name of your Windows profile.

Now you can run the DumpEDID tool by typing the following:

DumpEDID.exe>screendump.txt

Then press enter.

Navigate to the “dumpedid” directory in Windows and open the “screendump” Notepad file to view the EDID information.

This shows EDID information for all display devices connected to your computer, and you can identify individual displays by their registry key, image size, and whether they are flagged as “Active: Yes”.

Make sure you identify the correct display. (Active displays will be identified with a “Yes”.)

To find the maximum resolution of the display, look for the “Maximum Resolution” and “Supported Display Modes” specifications in the text file.

If the display has a maximum resolution of lower than 1,920 x 1,080, it is not a Full HD TV.

Below is a screenshot of the Command Prompt and text file (Click to enlarge).

