Nu-World meeting NCC over “Full HD TV” scandal in South Africa

Nu-World Industries, the company behind Telefunken and JVC TVs in South Africa, is meeting with the National Consumer Commission (NCC) over mislabeled Full HD TVs in the country.

A recent investigation by MyBroadband and ISACA member Abu-Huraira Oman Abdalla revealed that a 32-inch Telefunken TV sold at Game as a Full HD unit actually contained an HD Ready panel.

Subsequent investigations by MyBroadband and Game’s parent company Massmart found that multiple Telefunken and JVC “Full HD” TVs sold in South Africa were incorrectly labelled.

“We have quarantined the stock. We, like other retailers, now await the outcome of discussions between Nu-World Industries and the National Consumer Commission regarding the next steps,” said Massmart.

NCC and Nu-World meeting

The NCC told MyBroadband it is meeting with Nu-World today to discuss the “Full HD” TV issue.

It is believed that a recall of affected models may be on the cards.

“The NCC will pronounce on the way forward after its engagement with Nu-World,” said NCC spokesperson Trevor Hattingh.

Game previously stated that its was “committed to providing” customers who purchased the 32-inch Telefunken TV (TLEDD-32FHDB) with a full refund.

