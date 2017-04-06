New 9.7-inch iPad – Price and launch date for South Africa

6 April 2017

iStore South Africa will launch the new 9.7-inch iPad on 8 April, with prices ranging between R5,999 and R9,999.

The latest 9.7-inch iPad features a Retina display with over 3.1 million pixels, enclosed in an aluminium unibody.

It is powered by the Apple A9 chip with 64‑bit desktop-class architecture, which replaces the A8X processor used in its predecessor.

Despite the higher performance and brighter screen, Apple said the battery life of the device will be the same as the iPad Air 2.

The table below shows the new iPad models and prices in South Africa.

iPad Prices at iStore
Wi-Fi
Model 32GB 128GB
Cash Price R5,999 R7,999
Wi-Fi and Cellular
Model 32GB 128GB
Cash Price R8,299 R9,999

