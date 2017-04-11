Sony unveils new large digital paper tablet

Sony has unveiled a new, large digital paper tablet – the DPT-RP1.

The device features a 13.3-inch display with a 1,650 x 2,200 “dot” resolution, and supports a digital pen.

Sony said the DPT-RP1 is easy to read – with black ink on white paper – and easy to write on, thanks to a non-slip panel. It supports the viewing and editing of PDF files, via the Digital Paper App.

It does not function as an e-book reader and there is no support for e-book stores, said Sony.

The DPT-RP1 features 16GB of storage, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and a lithium-ion battery which promises one week of usage with Wi-Fi on.

Sony said the tablet will go on sale on 5 June in Japan.

Now read: Raspberry Pi 3 gets Microsoft Cortana