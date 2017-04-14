Google’s Verily unveils a new health watch

Google’s Verily has unveiled its newest investigational device, the Verily Study Watch, with the ability to passively capture health data.

Launched in 2015, Verily is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alphabet (aka Google) focused on life sciences and healthcare.

Verily’s mission is to make the world’s health data useful so that people enjoy longer and healthier lives.

According to Verily, Study Watch represents another step in its targeted efforts to create new tools for unobtrusive biosensing.

Verily Study Watch is designed with these key features:

Multiple physiological and environmental sensors are designed to measure relevant signals for studies spanning cardiovascular, and movement disorders.

A long battery life of up to one week to drive better user compliance during longitudinal studies.

Large internal storage and data compression allow the device to store weeks’ worth of raw data, thus relaxing the need to frequently sync the device.

A powerful processor supports real time algorithms on the device.

The firmware is designed to be robust for future extensions, such as over-the-air updates, new algorithms, and user interface upgrades.

The display is always on so that time is always shown. The display is low power and high resolution for an appealing look and a robust user interface.

Because the investigational device stores health data, all data are encrypted on the device for security. The encrypted data are uploaded and processed in the cloud using Verily’s backend algorithms and machine learning tools.