Amazon unveils Echo Show

Amazon has revealed the Echo Show, which combines Alexa with a 7-inch touchscreen display.

The device will release on 28 June and will sell for $229, available in black or white.

The Show features a 5MP camera, support for Wi-Fi – 2.4GHz and 5GHz – and Bluetooth connectivity, dual speakers, and an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor.

“Echo Show brings you everything you love about Alexa, and now she can show you things,” said Amazon.

“Watch video, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, and more. All hands-free.”

Users can also use the Show to call or message contacts who have an Echo or the Alexa App.

Echo Show has eight microphones and beam-forming technology so it can hear you from across the room – even while music is playing, said Amazon.