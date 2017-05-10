HP unveils powerful new 2-in-1 tablet

HP has revealed a refreshed model of its Elite x2 1020 G2 2-in-1 tablet, as reported by WindowsCentral.

The device features the latest hardware and a unique design, which includes a hinged stand at the back of the display.

The convertible tablet boasts an Intel 7th-gen U-series mobile processor and a 12.3-inch 2,736 x 1,824 display.

In addition to its upgraded hardware and increased screen size, the Elite x2 1020 G2 includes a USB Type-C port which supports Thunderbolt 3 and HP Fast Charge.

The HP Elite x2 1020 G2 is built for business and includes support for Windows Hello, biometric security, and Skype for Business.

The tablet is priced from $1,099 and will be available internationally from July.

HP Elite x2 1020 Maximum Display 12.3-inch 2,736 x 1,824 LED Processor Intel Core i7-7600U RAM 16GB LPDDR3 1,866MHz Storage 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe I/O 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x microSD, 1x SIM, audio jack Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE Price $1,099

