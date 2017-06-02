Awesome tech specials from Makro and Dion Wired

2 June 2017

Do you know how I got my job at MyBroadband? I convinced them I was the right guy in the first interview.

When I came in, they asked me: “We are looking for someone responsible – do you fit this description?”

I replied: “Of course. Whenever anything went wrong at my last job, I was always the one responsible.”

And here I am.

Take a Spin with Acer

Purchase any Acer notebook with an Intel Core i5 processor and if you are not completely satisfied, return it within 30 days for a full refund.

Deal available at Incredible Connection. Find out more here.



Acer

iCollege E-Learning: Cisco CCNA & CCNP Courses – 90% Off

Quality assured with our 10-day money-back guarantee. Find out more here.



iCollege

MacBook Air 13-inch from Incredible Connection – R13,999

Macbook Air

Lenovo 2TB Drive from Incredible Connection – R1,199

Lenovo 2TB

TP-Link Powerline Adapter Kit from Incredible Connection – R1,299

TP Link

JVC 55-inch UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R5,999

JVC

Sansui 60-inch TV from Incredible Connection – R5,999

Sansui

LG 55-inch FHD TV from Makro – R7,999

LG TV

Seagate 1.5TB Drive from Makro – R999

Seagate

Nikon D3400 Camera Bundle from Makro – R9,999

Nikon

Nikon D7100 Camera Body from Makro – R10,999

Nikon D7100

Sinotec 32-inch TV from Game – R2,299

Sinotec

Samsung 55-inch Curved UHD TV from Game – R11,999

Samsung

JVC 55-inch UHD TV from Game – R6,999

JVC

Samsung Soundbar from Game – R2,699

Samsung Soundbar

Seagate 2TB Drive from Game – R1,299

Seagate

Xbox One 1TB Bundle from Game – R4,299

Xbox One

Dell Core i3 Laptop Bundle from Dion Wired – R7,999

Dell Core

Samsung 50-inch UHD TV from Dion Wired – R9,999

Samsung-TV

Onkyo Speakers from Dion Wired – R5,999

Onkyo

New MacBook Pro 13-inch from Dion Wired – R29,990

Macbook Pro

Canon 760D from Dion Wired – R7,999

Canon

Transcend 1TB Drive from Loot – R949

Transcend

D-Link Ethernet Switch from Loot – R322

D-Link

D-Link Network Switch from Loot – R999

D-Link-2

Apple Watch from iStore – R3,999

Apple Watch

MacBook Pro 13-inch Retina from iStore – R19,999

Macbook Pro

New iPad from iStore – R5,499

iPad

Beats Pill+ from iStore – R3,499

Beats Pill

Apple TV from iStore – R1,999

Apple TV

Intel Core i7 Budget Gaming PC from Evetech – R12,999

Evetech gaming PC

Galax GeForce GTX 1080 Exoc from Wootware – R7,999

Galax GeForce GTX 1080 Exoc Sniper White

Asus ROG 27-inch WQHD Monitor from Rebel Tech – R15,099

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q

Zotac Mini PC from Wootware – R11,499

Zotac ZBOX EN1060

Lenovo Core i5 Notebook from Dion Wired – R7,999

Lenovo

LG Minibeam LED Projector from Dion Wired – R3,999

LG

Dell Core i3 Notebook from Dion Wired – R5,999

Dell Core i3

Microsoft Office Bundle from Dion Wired – R799

Microsoft

Yamaha Home Theatre from Dion Wired – R5,999

Yamaha

Apple Watch 2 from Dion Wired – R5,999

Apple Watch

