Awesome tech specials from Makro and Dion Wired

Do you know how I got my job at MyBroadband? I convinced them I was the right guy in the first interview.

When I came in, they asked me: “We are looking for someone responsible – do you fit this description?”

I replied: “Of course. Whenever anything went wrong at my last job, I was always the one responsible.”

And here I am.

Take a Spin with Acer

Purchase any Acer notebook with an Intel Core i5 processor and if you are not completely satisfied, return it within 30 days for a full refund.

Deal available at Incredible Connection. Find out more here.

(Sponsored link)

iCollege E-Learning: Cisco CCNA & CCNP Courses – 90% Off

Quality assured with our 10-day money-back guarantee. Find out more here.

(Sponsored link)

MacBook Air 13-inch from Incredible Connection – R13,999

Lenovo 2TB Drive from Incredible Connection – R1,199

TP-Link Powerline Adapter Kit from Incredible Connection – R1,299

JVC 55-inch UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R5,999

Sansui 60-inch TV from Incredible Connection – R5,999

LG 55-inch FHD TV from Makro – R7,999

Seagate 1.5TB Drive from Makro – R999

Nikon D3400 Camera Bundle from Makro – R9,999

Nikon D7100 Camera Body from Makro – R10,999

Sinotec 32-inch TV from Game – R2,299

Samsung 55-inch Curved UHD TV from Game – R11,999

JVC 55-inch UHD TV from Game – R6,999

Samsung Soundbar from Game – R2,699

Seagate 2TB Drive from Game – R1,299

Xbox One 1TB Bundle from Game – R4,299

Dell Core i3 Laptop Bundle from Dion Wired – R7,999

Samsung 50-inch UHD TV from Dion Wired – R9,999

Onkyo Speakers from Dion Wired – R5,999

New MacBook Pro 13-inch from Dion Wired – R29,990

Canon 760D from Dion Wired – R7,999

Transcend 1TB Drive from Loot – R949

D-Link Ethernet Switch from Loot – R322

D-Link Network Switch from Loot – R999

Apple Watch from iStore – R3,999

MacBook Pro 13-inch Retina from iStore – R19,999

New iPad from iStore – R5,499

Beats Pill+ from iStore – R3,499

Apple TV from iStore – R1,999

Intel Core i7 Budget Gaming PC from Evetech – R12,999

Galax GeForce GTX 1080 Exoc from Wootware – R7,999

Asus ROG 27-inch WQHD Monitor from Rebel Tech – R15,099

Zotac Mini PC from Wootware – R11,499

Lenovo Core i5 Notebook from Dion Wired – R7,999

LG Minibeam LED Projector from Dion Wired – R3,999

Dell Core i3 Notebook from Dion Wired – R5,999

Microsoft Office Bundle from Dion Wired – R799

Yamaha Home Theatre from Dion Wired – R5,999

Apple Watch 2 from Dion Wired – R5,999