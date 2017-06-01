Corsair’s Zeus Concept charges your wireless mouse while you play

Corsair has teased its Concept Zeus wireless mouse and charging pad at Computex 2017.

When used in conjunction with the Concept Zeus mouse pad, the Concept Zeus gaming mouse will charge while in use thanks to Qi wireless charging technology.

The mouse pad features an induction pad in the top-right corner, which users can place the mouse on to speed up charging.

The induction pad also works with smartphones which support wireless charging, and an adapter can be used to charge devices without Qi charging support.

The Concept Zeus mouse can connect to a PC using either 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth, and also includes a USB cable for a wired connection.

Corsair’s Concept Zeus set-up is currently a prototype.

Now read: MSI shows off new PC hardware at Computex 2017