Amazon Prime Video coming to Apple TV

Apple has confirmed that Amazon will launch an app for its Prime Video service for tvOS.
The confirmation comes after BuzzFeed reported that it was part of a deal to have the Apple TV listed on Amazon.
Amazon previously banned the Apple TV and Google Chromecast from its platform, including from third-party sellers. At the time of the ban, Amazon said the devices caused “customer confusion.”
Apple said the Prime Video app for tvOS will launch this year.
Prime Video launched in South Africa at the end of 2016.
