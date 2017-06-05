Apple reveals powerful new iPad Pro

Apple has launched its latest iPad Pro devices at WWDC 2017, a 10.5-inch model and a 12.9-inch model.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro can sport a full-size on-screen software keyboard, along with support for a physical smart keyboard.

The devices also feature an updated Retina display, which boasts up to 600 nits of brightness and wide colour gamut support.

The new iPad Pros will also support a feature called ProMotion, which gives the devices’ displays a refresh rate of 120Hz.

ProMotion also allows the display to dynamically adjust its refresh rate to save energy and improve battery life.

The new iPad Pros are powered by an A10X six-core CPU with a 12-core GPU, boasting 30% increased processor performance over the previous generation.

The devices will also feature 10 hours of battery life and the same 12MP camera system as the iPhone 7 – allowing it to capture and edit 4K video.

Pricing

New iPad Pro models will start with 64GB of storage.

Retail pricing for the new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch models is below.

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

64GB – $649

– $649 256GB – $749

– $749 512GB – $949

iPad Pro 12.9-inch

64GB – $799

– $799 256GB – $899

– $899 512GB – $1,099

The new iPad Pros will start shipping this month.