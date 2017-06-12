Logitech reveals new mouse pad with wireless charging

Logitech has unveiled its new Powerplay wireless charging set-up, which allows users to charge their mouse while using it.

The product consists of a powered mouse pad and a Powercore attachment for compatible gaming mice.

By attaching the magnetic Powercore module to the bottom of a compatible mouse, the device will automatically charge when on the Powerplay mat.

Logitech’s wireless charging technology in the Powerplay mouse pad allows it to charge the mouse equally across its whole surface.

Users can choose between a soft or hard surface for the Powerplay mouse pad, and the device is connected to the computer via a braided cable.

Logitech also introduced its updated G903 and G703 gaming mice, which are compatible with the Powerplay product.

The Powerplay wireless charging system is expected to launch at $99 in August 2017.

The G903 and G703 mice will launch in June for recommended prices of $149 and $99 respectively.