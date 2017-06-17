Samsung’s new Frame TV launched – Pricing and details

17 June 2017

Samsung will start selling its Frame TV from 18 June.

The company said the device transforms from a TV to a “gallery-like art display” when not in use, and was designed in collaboration with Yves Behar.

The Frame TV offers 4K resolution and is available in two sizes:

  • 55-inch – $1,999
  • 65-inch – $2,799

Optional bezels, including white, beige, and walnut shades of real wood, for the 55-inch model are available for $199.99. Bezels for the 65-inch model are available for $249.99.

