Samsung’s new Frame TV launched – Pricing and details

Samsung will start selling its Frame TV from 18 June.
The company said the device transforms from a TV to a “gallery-like art display” when not in use, and was designed in collaboration with Yves Behar.
The Frame TV offers 4K resolution and is available in two sizes:
- 55-inch – $1,999
- 65-inch – $2,799
Optional bezels, including white, beige, and walnut shades of real wood, for the 55-inch model are available for $199.99. Bezels for the 65-inch model are available for $249.99.
