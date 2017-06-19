Dion Wired Grand Birthday Sale

Dion Wired is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a grand birthday sale, offering big price cuts on tech products.
Dion Wired’s Grand Birthday Celebration sale runs for four days, from 22 to 25 June.
The best tech deals from Dion Wired’s sale are below.
[See all Dion Wired Birthday Sale deals here]
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge – R7,999
Samsung 50-inch UHD TV Bundle – R9,999
Intel Core i3 Notebook – R5,999
Samsung 65-inch UHD Curved TV – R19,999
Samsung 2.1 Soundbar – R2,999
LG Speakerbar – R6,999
Dell Core i5 Notebook – R7,999
Seagate 1TB Drive – R849
Samsung Tab E – R2,499
Samsung 55-inch SUHD TV Bundle – R19,799
Microsoft Office 365 Personal – R699
JBL Headphones – R1,299
Canon SX710 Bundle – R2,999
Canon 700D Bundle – R8,999
Samsung Gear S3 Classic – R4,999
Hisense 55-inch ULED TV – R11,999
Xbox One S Bundle – R4,299
