Dion Wired Grand Birthday Sale

19 June 2017

Dion Wired is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a grand birthday sale, offering big price cuts on tech products.

Dion Wired’s Grand Birthday Celebration sale runs for four days, from 22 to 25 June.

The best tech deals from Dion Wired’s sale are below.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge – R7,999

Galaxy S7

Samsung 50-inch UHD TV Bundle – R9,999

Samsung

Intel Core i3 Notebook – R5,999

Lenovo

Samsung 65-inch UHD Curved TV – R19,999

Samsung

Samsung 2.1 Soundbar – R2,999

Soundbar

LG Speakerbar – R6,999

LG Speakerbar

Dell Core i5 Notebook – R7,999

Dell

Seagate 1TB Drive – R849

Seagate

Samsung Tab E – R2,499

Tab-E

Samsung 55-inch SUHD TV Bundle – R19,799

Samsung

Microsoft Office 365 Personal – R699

Office

JBL Headphones – R1,299

JBL

Canon SX710 Bundle – R2,999

Canon

Canon 700D Bundle – R8,999

Canon

Samsung Gear S3 Classic – R4,999

Gear-S3

Hisense 55-inch ULED TV – R11,999

Hisense

Xbox One S Bundle – R4,299

Xbox

