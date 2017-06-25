The Museum of Failure opened in Helsingborg, Sweden recently, with the aim of showing “interesting innovation failures”.

“The majority of all innovation projects fail and the museum showcases these failures to provide visitors a fascinating learning experience,” it states.

The museum is home to over 70 failed products and services from around the world, including famous flops like the Google Glass and Apple Newton.

“Every item provides unique insight into the risky business of innovation.”

The tech items detailed below are part of the museum.

Apple Newton

The Newton was a series of personal digital assistants by Apple.

Apple started developing the platform in 1987, shipped the first devices in 1993, and ended production in 1998.

Google Glass

Google Glass is an optical head-mounted display, which was first sold in 2013.

In 2015, Google announced it would stop producing the Google Glass – although the device recently received a firmware update from the company.

Nokia N-Gage

The N-Gage smartphone from Nokia was released in 2003, and attempted to compete against the Game Boy Advance.

It was called the “Taco phone” due to its design, which included buttons not suited for gaming. The N-Gage was discontinued in 2005.

Sony Betamax

The Betamax was a consumer-level analogue-recording and cassette format for video.

It was released in 1975, but lost to the video tape (VHS) format in terms of mass adoption. Betamax recorder production ceased in 2002, and Sony stopped making cassettes in 2016.

Lego Fiber Optics

The “fiber optics” in Lego sets were clear plastic tubes connected to a battery-operated LED pack. The parts were expensive to produce, and did not prove popular among consumers.

Museum Entrance