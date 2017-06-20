Huawei Watch 2 – South African pricing

Huawei’s new Watch 2 will be available in South Africa this month.

The device will be priced between R5,299 – R5,499.

The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and the 4G version supports its own cellular connection.

The Watch 2 runs Android Wear 2.0 and is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

GPS, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC functionality are also included, along with sensors which measure distance, speed, steps, heart rate, heart rate range, calories, and more.

Huawei said the Watch 2’s battery will last for up to two days with regular use.

Now read: Motiv packs a tiny fitness tracker into a ring