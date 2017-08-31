Bang & Olufsen reveals BeoVision Eclipse luxury OLED TV

Bang & Olufsen has unveiled its latest high-end TV, which sports a 4K HDR display and integrated soundbar.

The BeoVision Eclipse aims to merge the company’s powerful audio with LG’s OLED display.

The TV is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes and boasts a 450-watt, three-channel soundbar with integrated radio and music streaming services.

Both configurations feature 4K HDR OLED displays and LG’s WebOS 3.5, which allows viewers to access services like Netflix and YouTube.

The TV also includes a motorised stand, which allows it to swivel and move across the room – controlled by a Bluetooth remote.

The 55-inch model will be priced at $9,995, while 65-inch model sells for $14,995 – available from November 2017.

