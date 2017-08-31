Google Assistant coming to more speakers and appliances

Google has stated that its Assistant is coming to more devices.

Google Assistant is already available on Google Home, eligible Android phones, iPhones, Google Allo, and Android Wear.

Speakers set to receive the Google Assistant include the Zolo Mojo by Anker, TicHome Mini by Mobvoi, and the GA10 by Panasonic.

The company said it also plans to work with manufacturers like LG to integrate Google Assistant into home appliances.

This will include washing machines and dryers, and vacuum cleaners.