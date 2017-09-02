The coolest tech and gadgets from IFA 2017

IFA is an electronics and appliances trade show which takes place in Germany every year.

The event includes press conferences from major tech players, including Samsung, Sony, LG, and more.

There are always a number of new products launched at the event, with this year no different.

The coolest new devices and hardware launched at IFA 2017 are detailed below.

Bang & Olufsen BeoVision Eclipse

The BeoVision Eclipse is a luxury TV, featuring a high-quality display, integrated three-channel sound system, and motorised stand.

Acer Predator Orion 9000

Acer unveiled its most powerful gaming PC ever, the Predator Orion 9000.

The device features a built-in liquid cooling system and support for up to four AMD Raden RX Vega graphics cards.

ASUS notebooks

ASUS revealed two notebooks at IFA 2017, both with discrete graphics and a slim form factor.

The Flip 14 2-in-1 laptop features an Nvidia GeForce GT 1030, while the powerful ROG Strix SCAR Edition boasts a 144Hz display.

Samsung Gear Sport

Samsung unveiled its new smartwatch, the Gear Sport, which doubles as a fitness tracker and remote control.

LG V6

LG revealed its new high-end smartphone, the V6.

The device features a large display with minimal bezels and an impressive rear camera configuration.

Lenovo Yoga 920

Lenovo unveiled its new lineup of notebooks, including the Yoga 920 2-in-1. It boasts a 4K display and Intel 8th-gen processor packed into a thin chassis.

Mixed reality headsets

Companies including ASUS and Dell unveiled their mixed reality headset solutions for Microsoft Windows.

The devices will also be compatible with Steam’s VR platform and Microsoft’s VR controllers.

Sony Xperia

Sony launched its new Xperia smartphone lineup, featuring the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact.

Razer Basilisk

Razer launched its new customisable Basilisk gaming mouse, aimed at the first-person shooter market.

Fitbit Ionic

Fitbit unveiled its Ionic smartwatch, built on the Pebble platform.

Moto X4

Motorola’s new mid-range smartphone boasts cool new features, including Alexa integration and dual rear cameras.

