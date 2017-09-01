Razer unveils customisable Basilisk gaming mouse

Razer has revealed its new customisable Basilisk gaming mouse aimed at FPS gamers.

The device sports a 16,000 DPI optical sensor and Razer’s mechanical mouse button switches – which the manufacturer said offer a 50-million click lifespan.

The resistance of Basilisk’s scroll wheel can also be adjusted using a dial on the underside of the mouse.

Razer has further equipped the mouse with a removable clutch button, which can be bound to any action – such as temporarily lowering sensitivity or toggling push-to-talk.

The Basilisk will be available for $70 from this month.

Now read: Razer unveils Wolverine Ultimate controller