Sharp unveils 70-inch 8K TV

Sharp has unveiled its latest TV – the 70-inch Aquos 8K.

The unit features a 7,680 x 4,320 resolution – 16-times Full HD – which Sharp said provides “ultimate reality, with ultra-fine details”.

“Sharp is also complementing its 8K TVs by accelerating development of 8K broadcast receivers, 8K cameras, and other 8K products to lead the world by establishing an 8K ecosystem,” it said.

The statement of creating an 8K ecosystem is one the company will have to deliver on if it plans to take 8K TVs to the mainstream market.

With many satellite TV and streaming services offering Full HD as the standard resolution, and 4K feeds as a top-tier package, 8K displays have very little media to show off their capabilities.

No pricing for the TV was announced.

