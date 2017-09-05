Logitech unveils Craft Advanced Keyboard for creators

Logitech has revealed its new Craft Advanced Keyboard, aimed at creators and editing professionals.

The membrane keyboard sports a dial on the top left of its frame called the Crown, which provides context-sensitive control in a variety of creative applications – including Photoshop.

The device also includes a Smart Illumination feature, which makes its keys light up as the user’s hands approach the keyboard and adjusts the brightness depending on ambient lighting.

Logitech’s Craft keyboard is compatible with macOS and Windows, and can be connected to up to three devices via the Logitech Unifying receiver or Bluetooth.

The keyboard will be available in October and is priced at $200.