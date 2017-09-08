Amazing tech specials from Dion Wired and Makro

My girlfriend left me today because she thinks I am too insecure.

I am so sad, I don’t know what…

Oh wait, she’s back. She was just making a cup of tea.

Apple iMac 21.5 from Digicape – R16,999

(Sponsored link)

Samsung Galaxy S8 from Dion Wired – R13,499

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from Dion Wired – R7,999

iPhone 6 from Dion Wired – R5,499

Apple iPad 32GB from Dion Wired – R4,999

Lenovo Ideapad from Dion Wired – R9,999

Lenovo Core i5 Notebook from Dion Wired – R7,999

Canon EOS 760D from Dion Wired – R7,999

Garmin Vivosmart from Dion Wired – R2,999

Garmin Vivoactive HR from Dion Wired – R3,999

Xbox One S Bundle from Dion Wired – R4,999

LG 55-inch FHD OLED TV from Makro – R19,999

Epson FHD Projector from Makro – R9,999

GoPro Hero 5 from Makro – R5,499

Toshiba 2TB Drive from Matrix Warehouse – R999

Logitech Keyboard from Matrix Warehouse – R2,099

Razer Keyboard from Loot – R999

GoFreetech Keyboard & Mouse from Loot – R159

Romoss Power Bank from Loot – R349

Dell Core i3 Laptop from Game – R5,999

Hisense 39-inch FHD TV from Game – R3,799

Samsung 48-inch FHD TV from Game – R7,499

Samsung 2.1 Channel Soundbar from Game – R2,699

HP Inkjet Printer from Game – R1,499

Seagate 1TB Drive from HiFi Corp – R799

Sinotec 55-inch FHD TV from HiFi Corp – R6,999

LG 29-inch LED Monitor from Raru – R4,399

Palit GeForce GTX 1060 from Wootware – R3,649

Corsair Keyboard from Evetech – R779

Raijntek CPU Cooler from Wootware – R1,249

Corsair Mouse from Raru – R966

Thermaltake Case from Rebel Tech – R2,399