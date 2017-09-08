Amazing tech specials from Dion Wired and Makro

8 September 2017

My girlfriend left me today because she thinks I am too insecure.

I am so sad, I don’t know what…

Oh wait, she’s back. She was just making a cup of tea.

Apple iMac 21.5 from Digicape – R16,999

Find out more

(Sponsored link)

iMac Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 from Dion Wired – R13,499

Samsung-Galaxy-S8

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from Dion Wired – R7,999

Samsung-Galaxy-S7

iPhone 6 from Dion Wired – R5,499

iPhone-6

Apple iPad 32GB from Dion Wired – R4,999

iPad

Lenovo Ideapad from Dion Wired – R9,999

Lenovo

Lenovo Core i5 Notebook from Dion Wired – R7,999

Lenovo

Canon EOS 760D from Dion Wired – R7,999

Canon

Garmin Vivosmart from Dion Wired – R2,999

Garmin

Garmin Vivoactive HR from Dion Wired – R3,999

Garmin

Xbox One S Bundle from Dion Wired – R4,999

Xbox

LG 55-inch FHD OLED TV from Makro – R19,999

LG

Epson FHD Projector from Makro – R9,999

Epson

GoPro Hero 5 from Makro – R5,499

GoPro

Toshiba 2TB Drive from Matrix Warehouse – R999

Toshiba

Logitech Keyboard from Matrix Warehouse – R2,099

Logitech

Razer Keyboard from Loot – R999

Razer

GoFreetech Keyboard & Mouse from Loot – R159

GoFreeTech

Romoss Power Bank from Loot – R349

Romoss

Dell Core i3 Laptop from Game – R5,999

Dell

Hisense 39-inch FHD TV from Game – R3,799

Hisense

Samsung 48-inch FHD TV from Game – R7,499

Samsung

Samsung 2.1 Channel Soundbar from Game – R2,699

Samsung-1

HP Inkjet Printer from Game – R1,499

HP

Seagate 1TB Drive from HiFi Corp – R799

Seagate

Sinotec 55-inch FHD TV from HiFi Corp – R6,999

Sinotec

LG 29-inch LED Monitor from Raru – R4,399

LG

Palit GeForce GTX 1060 from Wootware – R3,649

Palit

Corsair Keyboard from Evetech – R779

Corsair K55 RGB from Evetech

Raijntek CPU Cooler from Wootware – R1,249

Raijintek Triton 280 Wootware

Corsair Mouse from Raru – R966

Corsair M65 from Raru

Thermaltake Case from Rebel Tech – R2,399

Thermaltake Core X5 Rebel Tech

Share your thoughts: Amazing tech specials from Dion Wired and M…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Amazing tech specials from Dion Wired and Makro