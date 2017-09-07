Sony launches entry-level 4K HDR home theatre projector

Sony has launched its latest 4K HDR home theatre projector, the entry-level VPL-VW285ES.

The device is priced at $4,999 and can deliver a 200-inch picture in 4K HDR.

“This cost-effective projector fits neatly into any home theatre or living room. It supports 4K HDR signals at 60p with 10-bit depth for compatibility with gaming systems and high-frame rate movies,” said Sony.

The company said the projector has an operating time of 6,000 hours.