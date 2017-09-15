Awesome tech specials from Dion Wired and Makro

15 September 2017

My girlfriend got really mad with me this past weekend. It went something like this:

Girlfriend: You are walking around with your shirt off?

Me: Yes.

Girlfriend: And you are covered in… baby oil?

Me: Well, you always say I never glisten, so I wanted to impress you.

Girlfriend: Listen! I say you never listen.

Me: Oh.

Beats EP On-Ear Headphones from Digicape – R1,999

Find out more

(Sponsored link)

Beats

Samsung Galaxy S8 from Dion Wired – R13,499

Samsung-Galaxy-S8

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from Dion Wired – R7,999

Samsung-Galaxy-S7

iPhone 6 from Dion Wired – R5,499

iPhone-6

Apple iPad 32GB from Dion Wired – R4,999

iPad

Lenovo Ideapad from Dion Wired – R9,999

Lenovo

Lenovo Core i5 Notebook from Dion Wired – R7,999

Lenovo

Canon EOS 760D from Dion Wired – R7,999

Canon

Garmin Vivosmart from Dion Wired – R2,999

Garmin

Garmin Vivoactive HR from Dion Wired – R3,999

Garmin

Xbox One S Bundle from Dion Wired – R4,999

Xbox

LG 55-inch FHD OLED TV from Makro – R19,999

LG

Epson FHD Projector from Makro – R9,999

Epson

GoPro Hero 5 from Makro – R5,499

GoPro

Dell Core i3 Laptop from Game – R5,999

Dell

Hisense 39-inch FHD TV from Game – R3,799

Hisense

Samsung 48-inch FHD TV from Game – R7,499

Samsung

Samsung 2.1 Channel Soundbar from Game – R2,699

Samsung-1

HP Printer from Game – R1,499

HP

Adata USB Type-A Cable from Loot – R29

Adata

Adata 256GB External SSD from Loot – R1,399

Adata

Samsung Soundbar from Loot – R4,349

Samsung

Philips 23-inch Monitor from Loot – R1,749

Philips

Seagate 1TB Drive from HiFi Corp – R799

Seagate

Sinotec 55-inch LED TV from HiFi Corp – R6,999

Sinotec

Sansui 42-inch LED TV from HiFi Corp – R3,799

Sansui

AsRock Motherboard from Rebel Tech – R3,999

AsRock X99 Taichi from Rebel Tech

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 from Wootware – R4,999

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 from Wootware

LG 24-inch Monitor from Evetech – R4,299

LG 24GM77 monitor from Evetech

SteelSeries Mouse from Raru – R1,173

SteelSeries HoTS gaming mouse

Share your thoughts: Awesome tech specials from Dion Wired and M…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Awesome tech specials from Dion Wired and Makro