“Old advert in web browser” saw man wanting R1,000 off Telefunken TV

A man was left disappointed after he saw a Telefunken 39-inch LED TV on sale for R2,999, but missed the deadline for the discount.

According to the Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa, the customer lodged a complaint with it after he saw the advert for the TV at Game.

He said the Game website showed the TV for sale for R2,999, but when he went to a store to purchase it, he was told it was R3,999.

The R2,999 price special ended on 22 August 2017, having run from 9 August, said Game.

“However, the complainant enquired about the product after the discount period had lapsed, which is why its store would not honour the lower price,” stated the ASA.

“The only plausible explanation as to why the complainant still saw the old price on his computer was that his browser might not have automatically refreshed the content.”

Honour the deal

Despite the special having lapsed, Game said it would honour the deal at the lower price “out of courtesy”.

“This did not materialise, however, as the complainant had already purchased the product from another service provider by the time this offer was made,” said the ASA.

The complainant’s email correspondence with the respondent and his official complaint is dated 28 August 2017. In the absence of anything to indicate otherwise, it appears that the complainant first attempted to buy this television on, or shortly before 28 August.”

This was after the deal period, which ended on 22 August.

Game advised that the complainant’s browser “might not have automatically refreshed, and was potentially displaying old content at the time of his enquiry”. This resulted in the customer expecting the TV to still be on sale for R,2999.

“This is a plausible explanation, and has been accepted on previous occasions by the Directorate,” said the ASA.

The complaint was therefore dismissed.