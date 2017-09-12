Apple launches Watch Series 3 with built-in cellular

Apple has launched the Watch Series 3, which includes cellular connectivity.

The built-in cellular capabilities of the Watch Series 3 are delivered through a custom chip, the W2, and an embedded electronic SIM card – an eSIM.

This will allow you to use the watch without taking your phone with you, said Apple.

You will be able to make calls on the new Apple Watch, which will have the same phone number as your iPhone.

Users will also be able to stream songs over a mobile data connection.

Heart rate

In addition to cellular connectivity, Apple announced several improvements to the heart rate sensor on the Apple Watch.

In the past quarter, user uptake of the Watch grew by over 50% compared to the previous year, and Apple said its heart rate monitor is the most-used unit in the world.

Apple said it is also making enhancements to the heart rate app, and will display heart rate data on the watch’s face.

These improvements will roll out with watchOS 4 on 19 September.

WatchOS 4 will not only measure your current heart rate, it will also collect data on your resting heart rate and recovery heart rate, said Apple.

Apple Watch can further detect if you have an elevated heart rate when resting, and report on your heart rhythm.

WatchOS 4 will also feature an improved smart activity tracker, a redesigned workout app and music experience, and new swimmer features.

Orders for the Apple Watch Series 3 will open on 15 September, and it will start shipping on 22 September.

The Apple Watch Series 3 will cost:

Series 3 Watch No Cellular – $329

Series 3 Watch Cellular – $399

Apple announced that the price of the Apple Watch Series 1 has been reduced to $249.

Now read: Apple Watch can detect abnormal heart rhythm with incredible accuracy