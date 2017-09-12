Apple TV 4K launched

Apple has revealed its Apple TV 4K streaming device, which features support for 4K HDR video.

The device supports the HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR standards at a display resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and 60fps.

The new Apple TV boasts an A10X Fusion processor with twice the CPU performance of the previous model, and 3GB of RAM.

All 4K HDR content on iTunes will be available for the same price as HD content, said Apple.

Additionally, all HD content users have already purchased will be automatically upgraded to 4K HDR, including content on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Apple TV 4K is priced at

32GB TV – $179

64GB TV – $199

Customers can order the Apple TV 4K from 15 September, with the device available from 22 September 2017.