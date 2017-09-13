Apple releases iTunes update for Mac and PC

Apple has released iTunes update version 12.7 for Mac and PC.

“The new iTunes focuses on music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and audiobooks,” Apple said on its support page.

iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch apps will be exclusively available in the new App Store for iOS.

Changes to the app include the moving of iTunes U content to the Podcasts section, and Internet Radio to your music library sidebar.

You can still find iOS apps, ringtones, and books (PC only) that you’ve downloaded in your iTunes Media folder.

If you have an iOS app, ringtone, or book that is no longer available for redownload, you can copy it to your iOS device while plugged into a computer with a USB cable.

Now read: Apple iTunes coming to the Windows Store