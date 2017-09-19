New smart locks let you know if the door is open

August Home has launched new smart locks which inform users if a door is properly closed.
The two locks – the August Smart Lock and August Smart Lock Pro – include a sensor which alerts a user on their smartphone about open or unlocked doors.
The Smart Lock Pro features support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and HomeKit and Z-Wave Plus integration.
Support for keyless access for family, friends, or employees is also included with the device.
The locks sell for:
- Smart Lock Pro – $279
- Smart Lock – $179
