Amazon unveils the Echo Spot

Amazon has launched the Echo Spot, which delivers Alexa functionality to users in a small device with a circular screen.

It features far-field technology with four microphones, acoustic beam-forming technology, and enhanced noise cancellation.

If you have more than one Echo, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you’re closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception).

Alexa can also talk to you and play music on the Echo Spot through a built-in 2W speaker. Users can also connect to speakers through Bluetooth or a 3.5mm stereo cable.

The Echo Spot’s small form factor makes it suitable to use on a desk as a smart alarm clock, in the kitchen to set and view timers, or to call friends and family, said Amazon.

“You can use the device to turn your lights on and off, watch a video flash briefing, show your commute time, get the weather, or show your calendar.”

The Echo Spot cost $129.99 and will begin shipping in December.

