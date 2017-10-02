Roku launches new Ultra 4K media player

Roku has launched five new streaming media players, following its recent IPO.

The new lineup includes the Roku Ultra, a media player which supports 4K HDR video at 60 frames per second.

The company also unveiled the newest version of its operating system, Roku OS 8.

“Our new streaming player lineup provides performance, price, and features to meet our users needs,” said Roku.

The new media players – detailed below – are available for pre-order, and will go on sale in the US from 8 October.

Roku Express and Express+

The Express and Express+ are five-times more powerful than their predecessors, said the company.

The Express will sell for $29.99, while the Express+ costs $39.99. The higher-end version also features the option to connect via HDMI or composite A/V ports.

Roku Streaming Stick and Streaming Stick+

The Streaming Stick and Stick+ feature quad-core processors and 802.11ac dual-band MIMO wireless.

They also feature a voice remote that includes TV power and volume buttons – which can control compatible TV models.

The Roku Streaming Stick offers HD streaming for $49.99, while the Stick+ features 4K and HDR support at 60fps, and will sell for $69.99.

Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra is the flagship media player, and supports 4K HDR video at 60fps.

The Ultra also features an Ethernet port, microSD slot, and wireless connectivity.

A new Roku remote – with “remote finder button” – and headphone jack – for private listening – are included with the Ultra.

The Ultra is priced at $99.99.

Now read: Apple TV 4K vs Amazon Fire TV