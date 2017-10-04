Samsung launches “ultimate” Windows Mixed Reality headset

Samsung has launched its HMD Odyssey – what it calls the “most immersive Windows Mixed Reality headset in the market”.

The headset was designed in partnership with Microsoft and features dual 3.5-inch AMOLED displays.

“The 110-degree field of view allows users to discover paramount virtual experiences around them,” said Samsung.

Samsung said the headset also features 360-degree spatial sound through built-in AKG headphones and “users can also talk with other gamers, without having to remove the headset, using the fitted array mic”.

External motion sensors will not be required with the headset, as it features inside-out position tracking.

The headset is bundled with two motion controllers, and will be available in the US later this year.

Standout features of the headset include: