Epic tech deals from Takealot and Dion Wired

6 March 2020

Did you hear about the monkeys who shared an Amazon account?

They were Prime mates.

One of them tried to purchase a lighter, but all they could find was 12,000 matches.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Microsoft Office 365 from Takealot – R1,299

Microsoft Office 365 from Takealot

Raspberry Pi 4 Kit from Takealot – R2,269

Raspberry Pi 4 Kit from Takealot

Redragon Ranger mouse from Takealot – R439

Redragon Ranger mouse from Takealot

Dell 27-inch FHD monitor from Takealot – R2,899

Dell 27-inch FHD monitor from Takealot

JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker from Takealot – R3,299

JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker from Takealot

Jabra Bluetooth headset from Dion Wired – R4,999

Jabra Bluetooth headset from Dion Wired

JBL Soundbar from Dion Wired – R8,999

JBL Soundbar from Dion Wired

TP-Link Wi-Fi Range extender from Dion Wired – R899

TP-Link Wi-Fi Range extender from Dion Wired

HP 4-in-1 Laser Printer from Dion Wired – R3,999

HP 4-in-1 Laser Printer from Dion Wired

JBL Chromecast Bluetooth Speaker from Dion Wired – R2,999

JBL Chromecast Bluetooth Speaker from Dion Wired

LG 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R16,999

LG 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro

Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad from Makro – R5,999

Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad from Makro

Samsung 43-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R4,999

Samsung 43-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro

Nintendo Switch from Makro – R6,999

Nintendo Switch from Makro

Canon PowerShot SX70 Ultra from Makro – R7,999

Canon PowerShot SX70 from Makro

Audio Technica SonicSport earphones from Raru – R599

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor from Wootware – R8,999

Samsung 28-inch 4K monitor from Evetech – R4,699

Logitech G512 LightSync from Rebel Tech – R1,489

