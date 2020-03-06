Epic tech deals from Takealot and Dion Wired

Did you hear about the monkeys who shared an Amazon account?

They were Prime mates.

One of them tried to purchase a lighter, but all they could find was 12,000 matches.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Microsoft Office 365 from Takealot – R1,299

Raspberry Pi 4 Kit from Takealot – R2,269

Redragon Ranger mouse from Takealot – R439

Dell 27-inch FHD monitor from Takealot – R2,899

JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker from Takealot – R3,299

Jabra Bluetooth headset from Dion Wired – R4,999

JBL Soundbar from Dion Wired – R8,999

TP-Link Wi-Fi Range extender from Dion Wired – R899

HP 4-in-1 Laser Printer from Dion Wired – R3,999

JBL Chromecast Bluetooth Speaker from Dion Wired – R2,999

LG 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R16,999

Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad from Makro – R5,999

Samsung 43-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R4,999

Nintendo Switch from Makro – R6,999

Canon PowerShot SX70 Ultra from Makro – R7,999

Audio Technica SonicSport earphones from Raru – R599

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor from Wootware – R8,999

Samsung 28-inch 4K monitor from Evetech – R4,699

Logitech G512 LightSync from Rebel Tech – R1,489