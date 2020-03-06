Epic tech deals from Takealot and Dion Wired

Did you hear about the monkeys who shared an Amazon account?
They were Prime mates.
One of them tried to purchase a lighter, but all they could find was 12,000 matches.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Microsoft Office 365 from Takealot – R1,299
Raspberry Pi 4 Kit from Takealot – R2,269
Redragon Ranger mouse from Takealot – R439
Dell 27-inch FHD monitor from Takealot – R2,899
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker from Takealot – R3,299
Jabra Bluetooth headset from Dion Wired – R4,999
JBL Soundbar from Dion Wired – R8,999
TP-Link Wi-Fi Range extender from Dion Wired – R899
HP 4-in-1 Laser Printer from Dion Wired – R3,999
JBL Chromecast Bluetooth Speaker from Dion Wired – R2,999
LG 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R16,999
Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad from Makro – R5,999
Samsung 43-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R4,999
Nintendo Switch from Makro – R6,999
Canon PowerShot SX70 Ultra from Makro – R7,999
Audio Technica SonicSport earphones from Raru – R599
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor from Wootware – R8,999
Samsung 28-inch 4K monitor from Evetech – R4,699
Logitech G512 LightSync from Rebel Tech – R1,489
