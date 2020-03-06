TV prices in South Africa – The winner is clear

6 March 2020

Home theatres are growing in popularity in South Africa, especially with the increased availability of uncapped fibre and streaming services like Netflix and ShowMax.

People can now enjoy a wide range of movies and TV series from the comfort of their own home, and many people prefer watching movies at home instead of at a cinema.

To optimise their home viewing experience, people are investing in larger and better smart televisions.

Prices can range between a few thousand rand to well over R100,000, depending on the size, panel type, and resolution of the TV.

It is also advisable to shop around to ensure that you get the best deal – not all retailers charge the same price for the same TV.

Physical retailers

MyBroadband compared the price of four TVs from prominent physical retailers and a trend emerged – Kloppers typically offers the best prices.

It also emerged that Hirsch’s and Makro have similar pricing, while HiFi Corp, Incredible Connection (both owned by JD Group), and Dion Wired are the most expensive.

For this comparison, MyBroadband used standard prices for the TVs we compared. Where there were specials running, this was indicated by the * symbol.

TV Prices in South Africa
Hisense 100-inch HE100LN60D Laser 4K Smart TV
Kloppers R119,999
Hirsch’s R149,999*
Incredible Connection R149,999
HiFi Corp R149,999
*Currently on special for R129,999
LG 82 82UM7580 LED UHD Smart TV
Kloppers R29,999
Hirsch’s R29,999
HiFi Corp R32,999
Incredible Connection R32,999
Dion Wired R34,999
Makro R39,999*
*Currently on special for R29,000
Samsung 65-inch Q900R QLED 8K Smart TV
Kloppers R49,999
Makro R49,999
Hirsch’s R49,999
Dion Wired R49,999
HiFi Corp R53,999
Incredible Connection R53,999
Hisense 58-inch Android UHD TV
Kloppers R7,999
Hirsch’s R7,999
Makro R8,999
Incredible Connection R8,999
HiFi Corp R8,999
Dion Wired R8,999
Game R10,999

TV prices in South Africa – The winner is clear