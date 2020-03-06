TV prices in South Africa – The winner is clear

Home theatres are growing in popularity in South Africa, especially with the increased availability of uncapped fibre and streaming services like Netflix and ShowMax.
People can now enjoy a wide range of movies and TV series from the comfort of their own home, and many people prefer watching movies at home instead of at a cinema.
To optimise their home viewing experience, people are investing in larger and better smart televisions.
Prices can range between a few thousand rand to well over R100,000, depending on the size, panel type, and resolution of the TV.
It is also advisable to shop around to ensure that you get the best deal – not all retailers charge the same price for the same TV.
Physical retailers
MyBroadband compared the price of four TVs from prominent physical retailers and a trend emerged – Kloppers typically offers the best prices.
It also emerged that Hirsch’s and Makro have similar pricing, while HiFi Corp, Incredible Connection (both owned by JD Group), and Dion Wired are the most expensive.
For this comparison, MyBroadband used standard prices for the TVs we compared. Where there were specials running, this was indicated by the * symbol.
|TV Prices in South Africa
|Hisense 100-inch HE100LN60D Laser 4K Smart TV
|Kloppers
|R119,999
|Hirsch’s
|R149,999*
|Incredible Connection
|R149,999
|HiFi Corp
|R149,999
|*Currently on special for R129,999
|LG 82 82UM7580 LED UHD Smart TV
|Kloppers
|R29,999
|Hirsch’s
|R29,999
|HiFi Corp
|R32,999
|Incredible Connection
|R32,999
|Dion Wired
|R34,999
|Makro
|R39,999*
|*Currently on special for R29,000
|Samsung 65-inch Q900R QLED 8K Smart TV
|Kloppers
|R49,999
|Makro
|R49,999
|Hirsch’s
|R49,999
|Dion Wired
|R49,999
|HiFi Corp
|R53,999
|Incredible Connection
|R53,999
|Hisense 58-inch Android UHD TV
|Kloppers
|R7,999
|Hirsch’s
|R7,999
|Makro
|R8,999
|Incredible Connection
|R8,999
|HiFi Corp
|R8,999
|Dion Wired
|R8,999
|Game
|R10,999
