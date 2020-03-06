TV prices in South Africa – The winner is clear

Home theatres are growing in popularity in South Africa, especially with the increased availability of uncapped fibre and streaming services like Netflix and ShowMax.

People can now enjoy a wide range of movies and TV series from the comfort of their own home, and many people prefer watching movies at home instead of at a cinema.

To optimise their home viewing experience, people are investing in larger and better smart televisions.

Prices can range between a few thousand rand to well over R100,000, depending on the size, panel type, and resolution of the TV.

It is also advisable to shop around to ensure that you get the best deal – not all retailers charge the same price for the same TV.

Physical retailers

MyBroadband compared the price of four TVs from prominent physical retailers and a trend emerged – Kloppers typically offers the best prices.

It also emerged that Hirsch’s and Makro have similar pricing, while HiFi Corp, Incredible Connection (both owned by JD Group), and Dion Wired are the most expensive.

For this comparison, MyBroadband used standard prices for the TVs we compared. Where there were specials running, this was indicated by the * symbol.