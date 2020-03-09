Apple Powerbeats 4 leaked

Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earbuds will deliver improved battery life and better connectivity stability, according to a report from WinFuture.

The site published leaked technical specifications and images of the successor to the Powerbeats 3, which were released back in 2016.

According to WinFuture, Powerbeats 4 will boast Apple’s new H1 wireless chip, which is currently used in the Powerbeats Pro.

This means it will support built-in integration with Siri and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, capable of connecting over 100 meters.

Apple reportedly said that the new earbuds will boast the same “powerful and balanced sound” as the Powerbeats Pro – which includes clearer playback and a more expansive frequency range.

Better battery life and improved design

The earbuds will offer up to 15 hours of battery life, three hours more than what is available on its predecessor.

Users will be able to get 60 minutes of playtime from a 5-minute charge thanks to its new new “Fast Fuel” feature.

For better “ergonomic comfort” Apple has also revamped the cable design of the earbuds.

While the cables on the Powerbeats 3 run into the earbuds in front of the ear, the new devices connect to the cable behind the ear via the bottom points of the holders, which could make them less obtrusive.

The housing is once again made to be water-repellent and robust.

The Powerbeats 4 Pro will be available in three colours – White, red, and black.

Apple’s wireless headphone success

While Apple’s Beats line-up is aimed at more active users, the company has seen tremendous success with its mainstream flagship wireless earbuds – the AirPods Pro.

The product helped boost overall AirPods sales in 2019, which climbed to 60 million units. The devices accounted for 71% of revenue in the wireless headphone market.

Combined with its Beats products, Apple claimed more than half of the total market share in this category.

The release date and pricing of the new Powerbeats are not yet known.

Below are images of the Powerbeats 4, as posted by WinFuture.