Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Dion Wired

I am worried about the health of my friend.

Over the past two weeks, he has spent all of his savings on brand-new cars – yesterday, he told me he sold his house to buy a new Ferrari.

I think he has car owner virus.

Here are the best tech deals in South Africa this week.

Enjoy.

Hisense 50-inch Smart Android UHD TV from Takealot – R5,899

JBL LinkBar Soundbar from Takealot – R6,999

Toshiba Canvio 2TB HDD from Takealot – R1,099

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch from Takealot – R18,999

Samsung 24-inch Full HD monitor from Takealot – R2,429

Sennheiser Bluetooth headphones from Dion Wired – R2,599

Samsung 40-inch Smart TV from Dion Wired – R4,299

JBL Party Bluetooth speaker from Dion Wired – R4,399

Jabra Elite Bluetooth headset from Dion Wired – R4,999

TP-Link 300Mbps Wi-Fi router from Dion Wired – R449

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S from Makro – R5,999

Acer Spin 1 2-in-1 from Makro – R4,799

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 from Makro – R12,999

Apple iPad 32GB from Makro – R5,799

Samsung Galaxy Tab LTE from Makro – R2,799

Samsung 65-inch QLED Smart 4K TV from Hirsch’s – R21,999

Samsung 75-inch 8K Smart TV by Hirsch’s – R89,999

Samsung 82-inch UHD Smart TV from Hirsch’s – R29,999

Corsair HS50 headset from Raru – R848

Samsung 28-inch UHD 4K monitor from Evetech – R4,699

Galax GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics card from Wootware – R7,399

Logitech G703 Lightspeed mouse from Rebel Tech – R1,099