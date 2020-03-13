Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Dion Wired

I am worried about the health of my friend.
Over the past two weeks, he has spent all of his savings on brand-new cars – yesterday, he told me he sold his house to buy a new Ferrari.
I think he has car owner virus.
Here are the best tech deals in South Africa this week.
Enjoy.
Hisense 50-inch Smart Android UHD TV from Takealot – R5,899
JBL LinkBar Soundbar from Takealot – R6,999
Toshiba Canvio 2TB HDD from Takealot – R1,099
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch from Takealot – R18,999
Samsung 24-inch Full HD monitor from Takealot – R2,429
Sennheiser Bluetooth headphones from Dion Wired – R2,599
Samsung 40-inch Smart TV from Dion Wired – R4,299
JBL Party Bluetooth speaker from Dion Wired – R4,399
Jabra Elite Bluetooth headset from Dion Wired – R4,999
TP-Link 300Mbps Wi-Fi router from Dion Wired – R449
Lenovo IdeaPad 330S from Makro – R5,999
Acer Spin 1 2-in-1 from Makro – R4,799
Lenovo IdeaPad C340 from Makro – R12,999
Apple iPad 32GB from Makro – R5,799
Samsung Galaxy Tab LTE from Makro – R2,799
Samsung 65-inch QLED Smart 4K TV from Hirsch’s – R21,999
Samsung 75-inch 8K Smart TV by Hirsch’s – R89,999
Samsung 82-inch UHD Smart TV from Hirsch’s – R29,999
Corsair HS50 headset from Raru – R848
Samsung 28-inch UHD 4K monitor from Evetech – R4,699
Galax GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics card from Wootware – R7,399
Logitech G703 Lightspeed mouse from Rebel Tech – R1,099
