Takealot is the most popular online store in South Africa, and it is also seen as the best overall online stores in the country.

This was one of the findings of the 2020 Online Shopping Survey conducted by MyBroadband.

1,010 MyBroadband readers took part in the survey, and the results provide a good overview of the South African online shopping market.

Of the respondents, 87% said they shopped online.

Most popular online store

The respondents who shop online were asked which online store they used the most – and Takealot was the clear favourite.

70% of respondents said they used Takealot the most, positioning it far ahead of its competitors.

In a distant second place was a range of local stores, each with only 2% of responses.

The graph below details the results of the survey question. Results with less than 1% were omitted.

Best online store

The survey respondents were also asked: “Which online store would you vote as the best overall in South Africa?”.

Unsurprisingly, Takealot took first place in this category by a landslide – with 65% of responses.

In second place was Wootware, with 4% of responses. Wootware is an online store which specialises in PC hardware and is a favourite among PC gamers and rig-builders.

The graph below details the results of the survey question. Results with less than 2% were omitted.

Takealot’s success in the survey follows positive growth results for the company in 2019.

Naspers’ interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 showed impressive revenue growth for both Takealot and subsidiary Mr D Food.

“In South Africa, Takealot solidified its position as the country’s leading B2C platform, growing GMV 51% and revenue by 25% in local currency,” Naspers said.

“Similarly, its profitability improved 25% in local currency.”

“One of the main drivers in this performance was [its] marketplace, with 88% growth in GMV,” the company said.

