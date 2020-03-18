Apple unveils new MacBook Air – Twice as powerful

Apple has revealed its new MacBook Air, which boasts a new Magic Keyboard and up to twice the performance of the previous-generation laptop.

“The new MacBook Air delivers up to two-times faster CPU performance and up to 80% faster graphics performance, letting customers breeze through daily activities and play more games,” Apple said.

The new device now starts with 256GB of storage and boasts a reduced minimum price tag of $999, or $899 for students.

“From students and consumers buying their first computer to customers looking to upgrade, everyone loves the Mac, and they especially love MacBook Air,” said Apple senior director of Mac and iPad product marketing Tom Boger.

“Today we’re giving it a huge update, with two times faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, double the storage, a new lower price of $999 and an even lower price of $899 for education.”

“With its stunning, thin and light design, brilliant Retina display, all-day battery life and the power and ease-of-use of macOS, MacBook Air is the world’s best consumer notebook,” Boger said.

New keyboard and more power

This is the first MacBook Air laptop to offer quad-core processors, and it is powered by Intel’s 10th-generation Core i7 chips with boost clock speeds of up to 3.8GHz.

Thanks to its Intel Iris Plus Graphics, Apple said that its new MacBook Air will deliver up to 20-times faster graphics performance.

Another new addition is the Magic Keyboard, which was first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

This keyboard uses a redesigned scissor mechanism which boasts 1mm of key travel and an “inverted T” arrangement for the arrow keys which Apple says will make them easier to find without looking down.

Other powerful features of the new MacBook Air include Thunderbolt 3, a three-microphone array, and support for up to a 6K external display.

Apple did not state when this new laptop would launch in South Africa. Below are the specifications and images of the new MacBook Air.

New MacBook Air OS MacOS Catalina Display 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 Processor Intel Core i7 quad-core 1.2GHz Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM Up to 16GB 2,133MHz Storage Up to 2TB SSD Connectivity 2x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm (1.29kg) Price $999 – $2,249

MacBook Air

